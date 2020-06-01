Australian authorities file charges against APL England master

June 1st, 2020 Containers, Operations, Regulatory 0 comments

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has filed charges against the master of containership APL England, which lost over 50 containers overboard off the New South Wales coast on May 24.

The offences relates to pollution and damage of the Australian marine environment as a result of poor cargo loading. Last week, inspections by the authority found inadequate lashing arrangements for cargo and heavily corroded securing points for containers onboard the vessel.

“Laying charges against the ship’s Master is not action we undertake lightly but this and other incidents remind us of the important role the ship’s Master has in ensuring the ships that ply our waters are operated safely and do not damage our marine environment,” AMSA said in a release, adding that the actions should not detract from the responsibility of the ship owner, CMA CGM’s APL, insurer Steamship Mutual, and operator ANL who remain accountable for remediation of any impacts of this incident.

The ship is currently under detention in the Port of Brisbane and will not be released until the deficiencies have been rectified.

According to AMSA, it has placed an additional requirement on the owner of the ship under the Protection of the Seas Act which must be met before the ship will be released from detention. The action seeks financial security from the insurers in the order of $22m, which covers estimated costs to remediate all impacts of the incident including clean-up operations.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

