Australian authorities help rescue listing livestock carrier

Australian maritime authorities today brought a badly damaged livestock carrier into the port of Geraldton following a tense operation to get the listing ship to shore.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Barkly Pearl had sustained damage to its hull and was approximately 120 km north of Geraldton when the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) got involved.

An AMSA jet flew over the ship yesterday evening, confirming damage to the starboard side of the vessel, which was listing to port.

AMSA said it held concerns about the integrity of the vessel and the potential for environmental issues and issued a direction for the vessel to make its way to safety in the port of Geraldton in Western Australia.

The 27-year-old ship is controlled by Singapore-based Drako Shipping.