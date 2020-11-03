Australian authorities help rescue listing livestock carrier
Australian maritime authorities today brought a badly damaged livestock carrier into the port of Geraldton following a tense operation to get the listing ship to shore.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Barkly Pearl had sustained damage to its hull and was approximately 120 km north of Geraldton when the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) got involved.
An AMSA jet flew over the ship yesterday evening, confirming damage to the starboard side of the vessel, which was listing to port.
AMSA said it held concerns about the integrity of the vessel and the potential for environmental issues and issued a direction for the vessel to make its way to safety in the port of Geraldton in Western Australia.
The 27-year-old ship is controlled by Singapore-based Drako Shipping.
Comments
Who has classed this ship????
Singapore and IACS mafia are specialized in built and approve this type of unstable junk.
Australia environmental laws should ban livestock carriers. Same as NZ. If the importers were so interested in fresh meat they would farm their own. Bad enough seamen who make a choice are at sea in bad conditions, but animals transport for slaughter is primitive.
Balticshipping.com website shows this vessel is classed by Bureau Veritas (BV). Not a ‘top 5’ IACS member (ranks at No. 6) and the only Class Society listed on the stock market. Despite this, not a ‘Mickey Mouse’ class society operated by fraudsters. AMSA investigation will no doubt show whether impact damage and/or corrosion responsible for what appears to be a large chunk of plating that has dropped out of the starboard side. May well be some red faces at BV ref integrity of last steel thickness gauging. Would not be surprising to see this vessel detained and denied AMSA clearance, except on the end of a towline to a scrap yard.
PS As to the morality of shipping livestock by sea, it is barbaric and should be stopped. There are already Halal abbatoirs in both Australia and NZ. If expanded, they could provide a positive and humane solution to meet market demand in Indonesia and the Middle East.