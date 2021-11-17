Dry CargoEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Australian climate protesters bring the world’s largest coal port to a halt

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 17, 2021
0 141 1 minute read
Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group

Two climate activists in Australia climbed up giant machinery at the Australian port of Newcastle yesterday, halting exports from the word’s busiest coal port.

The pair, taking part in protests organised by climate group Blockade Australia, strapped themselves to loading machinery high up in the port

“Zianna and Hannah have shut down Newcastle coal port, abseiling from coal handling machinery. The port cannot resume operations until the pair are removed by police,” the group said, identifying the activists by their first names only, adding “This is the tenth consecutive day of disruption to Newcastle coal port and its supply rail network.”

Police were called in to remove the activists. Meanwhile, two other Blockade Australia protesters carried out similar actions at the ports, managing to switch equipment off and also strap themselves to other port equipment.

Protests have disrupted the port and surrounding rail infrastructure in the past two weeks, prompting police to establish a strike force to crack down on the high-profile stunts.

“Pull your heads in, get out of the way and stop hurting other people going about their lives, running their businesses,” New South Wales’ environment minister Matt Kean said during a radio interview on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 17, 2021
0 141 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button