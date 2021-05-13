Australian-first Covid vaccinations for foreign seafarers in Port Botany

In an Australian-first, New South Wales Health will provide Covid-19 vaccinations to a small number of foreign seafarers onboard vessels that transport gas between Australian ports in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus entering the community.

The Maritime Union of Australia welcomed the initiative between NSW Health and NSW Ports, which will cover vessels that regularly visit the Port Botany Bulk Liquids Berth, but said the model must be rolled out nationally to reduce the risk of Covid transmission to waterfront workers.

Sixteen seafarers onboard Singapore-flagged LPG carrier Epic St Agnes , which is on long-term charter to Australian energy giant Origin Energy, received their first vaccination dose yesterday morning while berthed at Port Botany.

The Epic St Agnes operates exclusively on the Australian coast, loading and discharging bulk gas at ports in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory.