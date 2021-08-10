Australian green hydrogen hub explores GEV’s shipping solution for Asia Pacific

Australia’s Global Energy Ventures (GEV) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Province Resources and Total Eren for a technical and commercial feasibility study on shipping green hydrogen from Western Australia to the Asia Pacific region.

The deal will see GEV undertake a study at its own cost to evaluate export options for the so-called HyEnergy project led by Province Resources and Total Eren.

The purpose of the study is to provide the project partners with sufficient confidence to warrant the selection of GEV’s compressed hydrogen shipping solution as a preferred export method in the next phase of project engineering.

GEV is developing pilot-scale compressed hydrogen (C-H2) carrier that is expected to enter service in the mid-2020s. The ship, with a cargo capacity of 430 tonnes, will be a scaled version of its 2,000-tonne C-H2 carrier that received approval in principle (AIP) in March this year.

Martin Carolan, GEV managing director and CEO, commented: “The HyEnergy project is an ideal green hydrogen export project for our compressed hydrogen shipping solution given its strategic location on the WA Gascoyne coastline, within a regional distance to multiple Asian markets with a future requirement for imported hydrogen.”

Province and Total Eren joined forces in April this year to develop a major green hydrogen project to be located in the Shire of Carnarvon, in the Gascoyne region, in Western Australia. The project is to be developed in phases totalling up to 8 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

The MOU is non-binding, non-exclusive, and expires on December 31, 2022.