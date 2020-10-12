Australian miners seek alternatives to Manila for crew as repeat Covid flare-ups hit Port Hedland
A second Filipino crewed bulk carrier in the space of just over a fortnight calling Port Hedland in Western Australia has arrived with multiple Covid-19 cases onboard, sparking calls from politicians and miners to avoid sourcing crew from Manila.
Seven crew on the Vega Dream tested positive for Covid-19 on a vessel off the coast of Port Hedland. The ship is controlled by Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) with crew provided by Manila-headquartered Magsaysay.
It’s disappointing and obviously we don’t want it to happen again
Meanwhile, the Patricia Oldendorff bulk carrier set sail on Sunday after 18 of the 21 crew recovered from a coronavirus outbreak late last month.
Both ships arrived in Western Australia from the Philippines.
Western Australia’s health minister Roger Cook commented today: “This is the second time in a fortnight that we have had an issue at Port Hedland with a vessel from Manila. It’s disappointing and obviously we don’t want it to happen again.”
Cook said he had spoken to Western Australia’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) and the major mining companies had said they are reviewing whether or not to use crews from Manila.
A spokesperson for the chamber told Splash: “CME is aware some member companies are talking to their shipping agents about the possibility of sourcing shipping crews from ports other than Manilla. The logistics of these potential changes are still being investigated.”
MOL, meanwhile, issued a release today providing some details of the crew on the Vega Dream.
“All crew members have boarded in compliance with the Department of Transportation in the Philippines, Protocol for Crew Change and Repatriation as well as being quarantined and tested negative in the Philippines prior to joining the vessel,” the Japanese owner claimed.
Comments
This is devastating for the Philippines manning business and for all Filipino seafarers. I think we can start from the position that Oldendorff, Mitsui OSK and Magsaysay are corporations whom we are inclined to put some trust in. These are not spivs and chancers but large, long established, businesses, with a lot to lose.
Plainly, the same cannot be said of the Philippines Government organisations responsible for administering tests for the virus.
We may be looking at the end of Filipino seafarers.
Hi Andrew. It is disappointing as well as devastating. None seems to be learning lessons during this difficult time.
It is a shame because Mitsui OSK and Magsaysay are very big players who also seem to have a big Say in maritime affairs in the Philippines. How is this continuing to happen? And if this can happen with the biggest players, I dread to think of what is going on with other and lesser crewing agencies in the Philippines. Many a question to be answered by MARINA, DoH et al.
Australian sailors have an iron health. But they have not jobs. What if Australia changes its atrocious maritime policy and takes personal care of its people, its sailors and its ships?
“All crew members have… tested negative in the Philippines prior to joining the vessel,” Curious to know how they become positive during the voyage. Stopped for bunkers or had surveyors onboard?
All tests are equal, but some tests are more equal than others