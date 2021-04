Norwegian VLGC pure-play owner Avance Gas has increased its newbuilding program at South Korea’s DSME from four to six 91,000 cbm VLGCs.

The additional pair, capable of using LPG as a fuel, are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2023. Avance says the vessels will also be prepared for ammonia as a fuel as it positions itself for a zero-carbon fuel solution.

Avance Gas, whose largest shareholder is John Fredriksen via Hemen Holdings, currently has a fleet of thirteen VLGCs on the water.