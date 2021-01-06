Avance Gas appoints Fearnleys boss Kristian Sørensen as new CEO

Norwegian pure-play VLGC shipowner Avance Gas has appointed Kristian Sørensen as its new chief executive officer.

Sørensen joins from Fearnley’s where he currently holds the position as CEO of Fearnleys AS and deputy ceo of Fearnleys Group. He is scheduled to commence with Avance Gas on April 1.

John Fredriksen, who Avance’s largest shareholder with a 24.38% stake via Hemen Holdings, commented: “We are very pleased to get Kristian Sørensen on board. With his vast experience from the shipping and LPG markets, he will become a valuable resource to Avance Gas.”

Avance Gas was left without a CEO last November when Per Heiberg resigned to join Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean as chief financial officer.

Avance Gas owns and operates a modern fleet of 13 VLGCs.