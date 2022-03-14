EuropeGas

Avance Gas CEO and chairman leave with immediate effect

Kristian Sørensen, CEO of Norwegian shipowner Avance Gas, and Erik O. Jacobsen, chairman of the company, have both elected to step down. Sørensen joined Avance Gas in April 2021, after serving as CEO of the Oslo-based shipbroker Fearnleys. Jacobsen has served as director of Avance Gas since May 2021.

Jens Martin Jensen, who joined John Fredriksen’s Seatankers Management in March and currently serves as a director of Frontline and Golden Ocean Group, will take over as director and Øystein Kalleklev will take over as executive chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Øystein Kalleklev, commented: “We would like to thank Kristian and Erik for their contribution to Avance Gas. During Kristian’s capable leadership, Avance Gas has shown a positive development and he leaves the company well positioned to reap the benefits of a growing LPG shipping market. We wish Kristian the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Fredriksen-controlled Avance Gas operates a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers and has four LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

