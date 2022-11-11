Avangrid granted extension to prepare response to order regarding Commonwealth Wind

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) this week denied a motion filed in October by Avangrid Renewables, developer of the Commonwealth Wind project planned for development south of Martha’s Vineyard. Avangrid had sought a one-month suspension in the department’s review of power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the project. The company had hoped for more time to examine the effects of inflation and supply shortages on the project.

The DPU gave Avangrid until November 9 to respond to its directive requiring the company to decide whether to continue under the conditions set out in the current PPAs or to request dismissal of the approval proceedings.

On November 8, Avangrid moved for a two-business-day extension of time to comply. It said it had communicated with the electric distribution companies and they were not opposed to the extension. The company said it needed more time to “meet with parties that will be directly and substantially affected by the response to the Department’s order and are not available until after the deadline; convene senior management meetings to consider legal and economic advice and any necessary board and governance actions; and prepare its written response to the Department.”

The hearing officer approved the extension, giving Avangrid until November 14 to submit its response.