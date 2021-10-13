Avangrid Renewables announces new executive leadership

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Spain’s Iberdrola, has named Bill White and Jose Antonio Miranda as co-presidents and CEOs. Within this structure, White will serve as offshore president and CEO and Miranda will lead the onshore segment effective immediately. The changes come as Alejandro de Hoz has decided to leave the company.

White has served as head of US offshore wind at Avangrid Renewables since October 2020 where he has led the development and implementation of the company’s overall offshore wind strategy, which includes projects in Massachusetts, Connecticut and North Carolina.

Miranda, whose appointment was announced by the company last month, brings with him extensive renewables leadership experience and was previously CEO of onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and chairman of its boards in the US, Mexico and Brazil.

“Our renewables business is a meaningful engine of growth for Avangrid and today we have established ourselves as the third largest renewables generator in the country and the leader in offshore wind,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of Connecticut-based parent firm Avangrid. “With two strong and experienced leaders like Jose Antonio and Bill, it makes sense to simplify our structure to ensure we are strongly aligned and focused on the key opportunities related to our strategic plan.”

Miranda and White will report directly to Arriola and serve on Avangrid’s management committee.