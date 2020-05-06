AVB orders bulker sextet at Yangzijiang

Hamburg-based Ahrenkiel Vogemann Bolten (AVB), a joint venture of Ahrenkiel Steamship, H. Vogemann and Aug. Bolten, has placed an order at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of six 40,000 dwt open hatch bulk carriers.

According to the latest report from Allied Shipbroking, the price for each ship is $24m and delivery will start from 2022.

AVB was formed in 2016 by MPC Capital Group and H. Vogemann in order to merge technical management of their bulk carriers, with Aug. Bolten joining the partnership last year.

The company currently runs a fleet of 11 handysize bulkers.