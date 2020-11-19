EuropeGas

Avenir LNG CEO departs

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 20, 2020
Avenir LNG, the small scale LNG shipping venture backed by Stolt-Nielsen, Golar LNG and Höegh LNG, has announced that Milorad Doljanin has resigned from his position of chief executive officer.

Doljanin was appointed in December 2019, after stepping up from the position of COO having joined Avenir a few months prior.

Current chief commercial officer Peter Mackey will fill in as CEO on an interim basis. Mackey, who joined Avenir LNG in January 2020, commented: “Despite the challenging global environment throughout 2020 we have made enormous strides in delivering our vision for Avenir LNG. The recent delivery of our first vessel, the Avenir Advantage, is testament to resilience and dedication of the Avenir team. Looking forward, 2021 will be a transformational year for Avenir as we bring our land-based LNG terminal into service in Sardinia and welcome 5 further small-scale LNG carriers to our fleet. I look forward to working with our customers and partners around the world to bring clean, affordable and reliable LNG supply to underserved markets.”

Niels Stolt-Nielsen, chairman of Avenir LNG, added: “I would like to thank Milorad for the work he has done in leading Avenir LNG and look forward to seeing the company continuing to deliver the vision we have laid out.”

