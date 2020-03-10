Home Sector Offshore Awilco Drilling awarded contract by Petrofac for P&A work March 10th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac for 1982-built semi-submersible rig WilPhoenix .

The rig will be used for a three well plug & abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields. The program is scheduled to commence early May, and has an estimated duration of 100 days.

Petrofac was awarded the well plugging and abandonment contract for Rubie and Renee by Hess Corporation in August 2019.

Awilco Drilling currently owns two semi-submersible rigs, and has another two under construction at Singapore’s Keppel FELS.