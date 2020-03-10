Awilco Drilling awarded contract by Petrofac for P&A work

March 10th, 2020

Norway’s Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac for 1982-built semi-submersible rig WilPhoenix.

The rig will be used for a three well plug & abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields. The program is scheduled to commence early May, and has an estimated duration of 100 days.

Petrofac was awarded the well plugging and abandonment contract for Rubie and Renee by Hess Corporation in August 2019.

Awilco Drilling currently owns two semi-submersible rigs, and has another two under construction at Singapore’s Keppel FELS.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

