Home Sector Offshore Awilco Drilling awarded semi-sub contract by Serica Energy May 12th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has secured a contract from Serica Energy for the provision of 1982-built semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix for a one-well workover on the Rhum field.

The contract has an estimated duration of 70 days including preparatory work and will commence around September 15. The rig is expected to be available for future work from early December 2020.

Awilco Drilling currently owns a fleet of two semi-submersible drilling units and has another two on order at Keppel FELS.