Awilco Drilling awarded semi-sub contract by Serica Energy

Awilco Drilling awarded semi-sub contract by Serica Energy

May 12th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norwegian drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has secured a contract from Serica Energy for the provision of 1982-built semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix for a one-well workover on the Rhum field.

The contract has an estimated duration of 70 days including preparatory work and will commence around September 15. The rig is expected to be available for future work from early December 2020.

Awilco Drilling currently owns a fleet of two semi-submersible drilling units and has another two on order at Keppel FELS.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.