EuropeOffshore

Awilco Drilling lines up semisub for scrapping

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 17, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Awilco

UK-based Awilco Drilling has decided to scrap its 1983-built semisub drilling rig WilHunter, currently cold stacked in Invergordon.

“Recycling options are being pursued,” the company said during its Q3 earnings call. The rig’s demo value is estimated to be around $11.4m by the online pricing platform VesselsValue.

“The unit hasn’t worked for a long period of time and we think now is the right time to recycle the unit in an environmentally responsible fashion,” the company said, adding it could gain around $1m – $1.5m based on the recent increase of scrap values.

In addition to WilHunter, Awilco owns the 1982-built semi WilPhoenix, which is currently warm stacked in Invergordon following its contract with Ithaca.

The company also had plans to add two seventh-generation drilling rigs, ordering the pair at Keppel FELS for $425m each in 2018 and 2019, but the orders were terminated due to alleged breaches of contract. Arbitration processes related to the terminations continue.

Awilco Drilling booked a net loss of $4.6m in the third quarter of 2021.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 17, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button