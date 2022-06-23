Awilco Drilling offloads its last semisub

North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling has completed the sale of the semisub rig WilHunter for recycling, leaving the Oslo-listed company with no assets.

UK-based Awilco Drilling decided to scrap its 1983-built semisub last year after being cold stacked in Invergordon. “The unit hasn’t worked for a long period of time and we think now is the right time to recycle the unit in an environmentally responsible fashion,” the company said in November last year.

The agreed purchase price has not been revealed. The rig’s demo value is estimated to be around $11.8m by the online pricing platform VesselsValue.

In addition to WilHunter, Awilco also recently sold the 1982-built semi WilPhoenix, to Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions for around $15.5m.