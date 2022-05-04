EuropeOffshore

Awilco Drilling sells semisub to Well-Safe Solutions

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 4, 2022
North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling has struck a deal with Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions for the sale of the semisub rig WilPhoenix

The agreed purchase price for the 1983-built semi is $15.5m, with delivery expected to take place on or around June 1, 2022.

The WilPhoenix was warm stacked in Invergordon following its contract with Ithaca and is one of Awilco Drilling’s two rigs. The 1983-built semi, WilHunter, is in the process of being sold for recycling.

The deal is Well-Safe Solutions’ third asset acquisition in three years, and the company said it plans to carry out optimisation and recertification of the rig for future well plug and abandonment activity.

