Awilco Drilling semi-submersible set to return to work after technical downtime

Awilco Drilling’s 1982-built semi-submersible rig WilPhoenix its set to return to work after one month out of action.

The rig incurred technical downtime on November 16 while operating for Serica Energy (UK) Limited on the Rhum R3 Intervention Project. While repairs to the failed equipment have been completed, the rig remains on zero rate awaiting suitable weather conditions for work to continue.

Resumption is expected this week, but as a result of the delays the rig will remain at Rhum until late January 2021.