Awilco Drilling terminates semi-submersible contract at Keppel FELS

Norway’s Awilco Drilling has served notice to Singapore yard Keppel FELS that it has terminated the newbuilding contract between the two companies for semi-submersible drilling rig Nordic Winter.

Awilco says it has exercised its contractual termination right as a result of breaches under the vessel construction contract, and that its subsidiary AR1 is entitled to a refund of instalments paid to the value of $54.72m plus accrued interest.

Nordic Winter is one of the two semi-submersibles ordered by Awilco Drilling at Keppel, having first signed contracts in March 2018 and taking an option for a second rig in March 2019. The company has two further options available.