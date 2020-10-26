Awilco Drilling to initiate cost cutting measures

Norwegian drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has announced that it has decided to initiate a wide range of cost cutting measures.

Awilco says the measures come in light of the termination of newbuild semi-submersible Nordic Winter, which it terminated with Keppel FELS in June, and the significant delay in the construction and anticipated start-up of operations of its other newbuild rig from Keppel, Nordic Spring.

“Based on this situation Awilco Drilling Norge AS has decided to initiate a wide range of cost reducing measures. Further information will be provided in due course,” the company stated.

Awilco Drilling currently owns a fleet of two semi-submersible drilling units.