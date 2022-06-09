Awilco Drilling wraps up semisub sale

North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling has completed the sale of the semisub rig WilPhoenix to Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions.

The agreed purchase price for the 1982-built semi, which will continue as Well-Safe Defender, was around $15.5m.

Awilco Drilling also stated that the short-term shareholder loan of up to $4m with Awilhelmsen Offshore and QVT Family Office Fund was repaid concurrently with this transaction.

The 1983-built WilHunter, Awilco Drilling’s other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling, leaving the Oslo-listed company with no assets.