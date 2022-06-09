EuropeOffshore

Awilco Drilling wraps up semisub sale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 9, 2022
Awilco Drilling

North Sea contractor Awilco Drilling has completed the sale of the semisub rig WilPhoenix to Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions.

The agreed purchase price for the 1982-built semi, which will continue as Well-Safe Defender, was around $15.5m. 

Awilco Drilling also stated that the short-term shareholder loan of up to $4m with Awilhelmsen Offshore and QVT Family Office Fund was repaid concurrently with this transaction.

The 1983-built WilHunter, Awilco Drilling’s other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling, leaving the Oslo-listed company with no assets.

