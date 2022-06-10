Awilco LNG seals long-term charter

Norwegian owner Awilco LNG has landed a new time charter contract with a leading European LNG importer for a firm duration of three years.

The Jon Skule Storheill-led Awilco LNG owns two 156,000 cu m LNG carriers, the 2013-built WilForce and WilPride and has the option to nominate either of its vessels.

The Oslo-listed company said the deal comes with options attached to extend the charter for up to two years, bringing the total period to five years.

The contract is expected to commence in December 2022, subject to customary inspection and vetting acceptance of the nominated vessel, and to contribute to EBITDA of about $26m per year during the charter period.