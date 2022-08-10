EuropeGas

Awilco LNG seals new charter deal

Adis Ajdin August 10, 2022
Norwegian owner Awilco LNG has landed a new time charter contract with an undisclosed oil major for the 2013-built LNG carrier, WilForce

The charter of the 156,000 cu m vessel commenced on August 10, with a firm duration of six months. The contract is estimated to contribute to an EBITDA of about $17m over the charter period.

The Jon Skule Storheill-led Awilco LNG owns two LNG carriers. In June, the Oslo-listed company sealed a deal for an up to five-year charter with a leading European LNG importer and had the option to nominate either of its vessels. Following the new contract award, the long-term charter will be covered by the sister vessel WilPride trading in the spot market until delivery in December.

In addition, Awilco LNG noted that with the closure of the Freeport LNG terminal in the US, the spot market for LNG carriers has been very challenging as activity and rates have come down.

“With both vessels operating in the spot market during the summer, these unforeseen events have led to unexpected idle periods for our vessels, which will influence the company’s results in the second and third quarter of 2022,” Awilco LNG said in the same regulatory filing on Wednesday.

