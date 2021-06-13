EuropeGas

Awilco LNG seals new charter deal

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 14, 2021
Norway’s Awilco LNG has entered into a new charter agreement for 2013-built 156,000 cbm LNG carrier WilPride.

The charter is for a period of around 10 months, commencing at the end of June 2021 in direct continuation of the current charter.

Awilco’s other LNG carrier, WilForce, was chartered out in April for a period of around 12 months in a deal that will contribute an annualised EBITDA of about $18m.

Jon Skule Storheill, CEO of Awilco LNG, commented: “We are pleased to announce that WilPride is fixed on a contract at a considerably higher rate than the time charter contract announced for WilForce back in April 2021, showing the strength of the LNG market in 2021 and beyond.”

