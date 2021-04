Norway’s Awilco LNG has sealed a new time charter contract for 2013-built 156,000 cbm LNG carrier WilForce.

The charter will commence this month, and is for a period of around 12 months. The company says the deal will contribute an annualised EBITDA of about $18m.

The Awilco LNG fleet stands at two 2013-built gas carriers, sisterships WilForce and WilPride. Earlier in the year, WilPride was fixed for between two and three months in a bumper deal, generating revenues of $10.3m to $14.3m.