Awind secures Dogger Bank contract for CSOV newbuild

Norway’s Awind, a subsidiary of Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions, has been awarded a charter contract by Dogger Bank Wind Farm for its newbuild walk-to-work commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), ordered at China Merchants earlier this year .

The contract will commence Q2 2023. The vessel will be used for commissioning of the 13 MW GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X turbines on the first two phases of the development, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, until completion in 2025.

Christopher A. Heidenreich, managing director of Awind, said: “This demonstrates the attractiveness of these highly capable walk-to-work vessels, which will be equipped to handle a variety of tasks required to support offshore wind farms during the installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance phase.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm project director, Steve Wilson, said: “Signing this contract with Awind for the walk-to-work vessel is another important milestone for the project. The vessel will play an important role in the safe commissioning of the turbines in the construction of the first two phases.”

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2026.

The project is currently under construction by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.