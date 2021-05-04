EuropeOffshoreOperations

Axess secures FPSO services contract with Altera Infrastructure

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 4, 2021
0 8 Less than a minute
Axess

Norwegian engineering and integrity solutions company Axess has signed an offshore support services contract with Altera Infrastructure.

The long-term global contract will see Axess provide offshore support services to FPSO assets located on the Norwegian continental shelf and the Brazilian continental shelf, as well as other assets in the future. The scope of work includes planning and executing inspection services.

Kristian Nelvik from Axess said: “This contract is an important continuation of an already established collaboration between Altera Infrastructure and Axess in the fields of inspection, inspection technology and integrity services.”

Altera Infrastructure owns more than 50 offshore assets, including FPSOs, shuttle tankers and towing vessels.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 4, 2021
0 8 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button