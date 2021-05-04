Axess secures FPSO services contract with Altera Infrastructure

Norwegian engineering and integrity solutions company Axess has signed an offshore support services contract with Altera Infrastructure.

The long-term global contract will see Axess provide offshore support services to FPSO assets located on the Norwegian continental shelf and the Brazilian continental shelf, as well as other assets in the future. The scope of work includes planning and executing inspection services.

Kristian Nelvik from Axess said: “This contract is an important continuation of an already established collaboration between Altera Infrastructure and Axess in the fields of inspection, inspection technology and integrity services.”

Altera Infrastructure owns more than 50 offshore assets, including FPSOs, shuttle tankers and towing vessels.