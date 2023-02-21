AXSMarine invests in Nextvoyage

French-based SaaS shipping software and data specialists AXSMarine has concluded a strategic investment in voyage management system provider Nextvoyage.

Founded by Mark Pith in 2020, Nextvoyage is a live and full-featured solution that has been developed for the past four years and is in use with several companies in both the dry bulk and tanker markets.

AXSMarine stated that its investment in Nextvoyage, which has offices in Singapore and Portugal, is only the first step in the two companies’ collaboration, which will maintain independent operations while collaborating to deliver tools and data to streamline and optimise multiple repetitive workflows.

Specifically, the two companies will collaborate with the aim of resolving the inefficiency caused by a disconnect between business goals, software, and data sets. In addition, the partnership will be directed toward improving workflow efficiency by reducing manual actions and corrections, “while providing the right data at the right time, with the right context,” AXSMarine said.

“AXSMarine’s investment in Nextvoyage materialises a shared vision and values with Nextvoyage founder Mark Pith. This move appeared as a natural one for our organisations, and we are here to turn it into a valuable one for the industry.

“Regardless how small or big owners and operators are, the vast majority are far from having achieved a best-in-breed architecture. Multiple repetitive, inefficient and error-prone processes is a widely spread norm across the industry. By the time one has pulled data from multiple systems and sources, copied it into a spreadsheet or yet another software solution and reconciled it, this means lost time that could have been spent on more value-added tasks, especially with today’s pace of business” explained Jacques Goudchaux, AXSMarine CEO.

Last year proved to be a turning point for the maritime tech space, as evidenced by significant activity in terms of M&A, consolidation and new entries, a trend most likely to continue in 2023.