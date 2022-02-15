Dry CargoEuropeTech

AXSMarine partners with the Baltic Exchange

Subscribers to Baltic Exchange information will now be able to access its indices via AXSMarine’s chartering and analytical SaaS platforms.

Initially available inside stock AXSInsights, bespoke dashboards can be produced for clients. The dry bulk indices will also soon be available inside AXSMarine’s Voyage Estimator.

Jacques Goudchaux, AXSMarine’s CEO said: “Baltic Exchange data is a key element of the chartering process. With hundreds of mutual customers, it just makes natural sense to combine their data within our chartering and analytical tool ecosystem. This unparalleled combination will advance the competitive edge our clients have using AXSMarine solutions in a fast-evolving space.”

Mark Jackson, Baltic Exchange’s CEO said: “AXSMarine’s solutions are widely adopted worldwide and highly respected for their early and strong contribution in digitising our shipping markets.”

