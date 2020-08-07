Axxis Geo Solutions appoints new CEO

Norwegian offshore survey specialist Axxis Geo Solutions has announce the appointment of Ronny Bohn as CEO of the company, effective from August 10.

Bohn moved from inApril, and has more than 20 years of experience in the seismic industry including stints at CGG and Fugro-Geoteam.

Bohn will be replacing Lee Parker, who has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities. Parker, who is the founder of Axxis, has agreed to continue to support the company in an advisory capacity during a transition period.