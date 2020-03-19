Home Sector Offshore Axxis Geo Solutions secures contract extension in the Middle East March 19th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Axxis Geo Solutions has been awarded an extension to a contract for 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition survey in the Middle East.

The additional work is estimated to be totaling seven vessel months and will continue into the second quarter.

“This extension adds profitability and cash flow to the overall project, whilst offering our client a cost-effective addition to their venture. We also register that AGS’ track record of safe and efficient operations continue to position us for future contract wins,” said Axxis CEO Lee Parker.