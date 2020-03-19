Axxis Geo Solutions secures contract extension in the Middle East

Axxis Geo Solutions secures contract extension in the Middle East

March 19th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Axxis Geo Solutions has been awarded an extension to a contract for 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition survey in the Middle East.

The additional work is estimated to be totaling seven vessel months and will continue into the second quarter.

“This extension adds profitability and cash flow to the overall project, whilst offering our client a cost-effective addition to their venture. We also register that AGS’ track record of safe and efficient operations continue to position us for future contract wins,” said Axxis CEO Lee Parker.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.