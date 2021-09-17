BAE Systems to develop new propulsion technologies for London

BAE Systems and partners have secured funding from the UK Department of Transport’s Maritime Demonstration Competition to design, develop, and demonstrate new power and propulsion technologies for London, which could have the longer term potential of reducing emissions across global waterways.

Working across two separate projects in the city with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, a ferry operator, and Cory, a waste to energy management company, BAE Systems will provide integrated solutions in electric propulsion and power management, alongside its experience in vessel autonomy.

The projects aim to deliver connected solutions to reduce the power demands of vessels, and will also look at how onboard and shore-based high power, rapid charging points can be developed to provide charging stations for vessels to keep on the move.

Paul Simavari, business development manager for BAE Systems’ electronic systems sector, said: “The Clean Maritime Demonstrators are an exciting new approach to the zero emissions challenge and by bringing together companies with expertise across the industry, we will be able to create a cleaner, more sustainable and more environmentally-friendly marine sector.”