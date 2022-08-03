ContainersMiddle East

Bahri focuses on diversification

Sam Chambers August 3, 2022
Bahri, the Saudi shipping conglomerate best known for its tanker empire, is making significant diversification plans.

Bahri Line, a new business unit under Bahri Logistics, has extended its liner service to Jakarta in Indonesia after signing a contract with equipment manufacturer Caterpillar. The Bahri Abha, a roll-on/roll-off container (rocon) vessel recently called at the Port of Tanjung Priok situated north of Jakarta.

With the new move, Bahri Line will offer a direct service from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and India to Jakarta. The company will also offer a direct service to the United States from Indonesia. The one-year contract will allow Caterpillar to load its heavy vehicle shipments from Chennai, India to Jakarta on every Bahri Line vessel.

Bahri has also signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Greek maritime firms Dynacom and SeaTraders for greater collaboration during the recent Saudi Greek Investment Forum in Athens.

Established in 1978, Bahri Group now has six business units that include Bahri Oil, Bahri Logistics, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Ship Management, and Bahri Desalination. The company owns and operates 93 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 26 chemical and 10 product tankers, six multipurpose roro vessels, and nine dry bulk carriers.

