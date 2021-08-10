Baker Hughes awarded Chevron Australia subsea contract

Energy technology firm Baker Hughes has won a contract from Chevron Australia to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the Jansz-Io compression project. The Houston-based company has not revealed the value of the contract.

Under the contract, Baker Hughes will provide a subsea compression manifold structure including module and foundation, as well as the latest optimised version of its horizontal clamp connector system and subsea controls for the manifold structure.

“We continue to transform the core of our subsea business by delivering reliable life-of-field solutions designed to drive efficiency and productivity,” said Graham Gillies, vice president of Asia Pacific at Baker Hughes.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 km offshore the north-western coast of Western Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 m. The field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas facility, one of the world’s largest natural gas developments.