Baker Hughes joins Norwegian carbon capture project

Energy technology firm Baker Hughes has teamed up with Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer Borg CO2 on a project to serve as a hub for the decarbonisation of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway, currently responsible for around 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The Borg CO2 project includes several industry partners, as well as the Port of Borg, and aims to capture and store emissions from industrial facilities located in the cities of Fredrikstad, Sarpborg and Halden. After being captured, the CO2 will be liquified, shipped and eventually stored underneath the seabed of the North Sea. In April 2021, Borg CO2 struck a deal with Northern Lights joint venture for shipping and storage of CO2.

Borg CO2 and its partners have completed a first feasibility study and are proceeding with an extended feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2021 which Baker Hughes will support with its portfolio of carbon capture technologies and engineering services for the study and development of the hub. In addition, Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 will jointly evaluate the optimal structure for implementation of the carbon capture plants and pursue grant and incentive opportunities both in Norway and at the EU level.

“Today, industrial clusters represent around 20% of Europe’s CO2 emissions. Meaningful decarbonization is not possible without carbon capture, utilization and storage, and this collaboration demonstrates how CCUS technology is accelerating from concept toward commercialisation with real-world impact,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of turbomachinery and process solutions at Baker Hughes.