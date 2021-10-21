Baltic Exchange names former RightShip boss as strategic carbon lead

The Baltic Exchange has appointed former RightShip chief, Martin Crawford-Brunt, as a strategic carbon lead.

After its recent rollout of carbon assessments alongside its spot dry bulk charter rate evaluations, the Baltic Exchange is expanding its role to support market mechanisms aimed at reducing CO2 emissions from shipping.

The new role is designed to provide strategic support for the Baltic Exchange’s leadership team and to deepen relationships with key stakeholders, including governments, interest groups and commercial interests.

Mark Jackson, CEO of Baltic Exchange, commented: “The Baltic Exchange is laying the foundations for consistency in the way in which carbon is priced into seaborne freight. We are helping the industry build a consensus position for the definition of voyages and time-charters and close the gaps between numerous CO2 estimates. Martin understands the complexities of the relationships between owners, charterers, national and international regulators. He brings with him the experience and connections needed to put the Baltic Exchange in the right forums and help us navigate this complex market.”

Crawford-Brunt spent three years as CEO of maritime vetting and due-diligence agency RightShip before setting up Lookout Maritime, which recently formed a strategic partnership with Hong Kong shipmanagement giant Anglo-Eastern to support shipowners with both the prioritisation and implementation of sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Crawford-Brunt, said: “The Baltic Exchange is renowned for being the trusted keeper of the score when it comes to freight rates. With everyone calling for common reporting on shipping emissions, the Baltic Exchange is perfectly positioned to engage with stakeholders to help market participants develop mechanisms which will lead to real-world emission reduction.”