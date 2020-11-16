Baltic Exchange takes to the skies

The Baltic Exchange yesterday launched weekly air freight indices in the lastest diversification of the London institution owned by the Singapore Exchange.

The Baltic has partnered with Hong Kong-based air cargo pricing publisher TAC Index and the new indices include six outbound indices and 13 individual destination baskets. These products will be branded as the Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI) – powered by TAC data.

Priced in US$/kg, the indices reflect transacted rates from key hubs: London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Chicago, Shanghai and Singapore to the main import regions globally.