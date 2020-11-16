Europe

Baltic Exchange takes to the skies

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 17, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

The Baltic Exchange yesterday launched weekly air freight indices in the lastest diversification of the London institution owned by the Singapore Exchange.

The Baltic has partnered with Hong Kong-based air cargo pricing publisher TAC Index and the new indices include six outbound indices and 13 individual destination baskets. These products will be branded as the Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI) – powered by TAC data.

Priced in US$/kg, the indices reflect transacted rates from key hubs: London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Chicago, Shanghai and Singapore to the main import regions globally.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 17, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button