Baltic Hub adding third terminal at Gdańsk port

Baltic Hub (formerly known as DCT Gdańsk), operator of the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea, has kicked off construction of its third deep-water terminal (T3). The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The €450m ($467m) project will be undertaken in two phases. In the first phase, companies Budimex and DEME will build a 36.5-hectare operating area for the terminal on land entirely reclaimed from the sea. When this phase is completed in the first half of 2024, the terminal will open for operations with capacity increased by 1.5m teu, to a total 4.5m teu.

In the second phase, scheduled to start in early 2023, construction of a 717-metre-long, 17.5-metre-deep quay wall will commence.

The T3 project also involves the purchase of seven quay cranes capable of handling the world’s largest vessels, as well as 20 semi-automated rail mounted gantry cranes for the container yard, which operators will be able to control remotely.

Baltic Hub currently serves more than 700 vessels a year, including some of the world’s largest container ships. Its 1,300 metres of quay and 14 ship-to-shore cranes enable annual capacity of 2.7m teu. It has become a transport gateway to Central and Eastern Europe, with inland destinations such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Germany. “This is a result of continuous investments over the years, that elevated its rail capacity to 750,000 teu in 2020,” said the company in a statement.

“Just 10 years ago, Poland was not a significant player in container handling,” said Marek Gróbarczyk, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Government Plenipotentiary for Maritime Economy.

“Today, we are starting a historic investment.” He said the management board of Baltic Hub has “very ambitious plans” that would see the company develop the largest container hub to serve Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Baltics, and become one of the largest container terminal hubs in Europe.