Baltic Pipe construction to resume

Construction will resume in Denmark on some parts of the Baltic Pipe Project after it was temporarily halted following the ruling on May 31 by the Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board to repeal the project’s environmental permit.

Danish transmission system operator Energinet has been given the green light and will now continue work on the pipeline that will allow transport of gas from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets, as well as to end-users in neighbouring countries.

Construction on the western part of Funen and the eastern part of mainland Jutland from the existing compressor station in Egtved to the Little Belt strait will be stopped until a new environmental permit has been issued.

Energinet expects that the overall project will be delayed by three months, but that it will be able to deliver a large part of the agreed upon capacity by October 2022, working towards delivering full capacity by the end of the same year.

The project has been set up in collaboration between Energinet and the Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM.

Energinet is responsible for the development of the first three components in the Danish territory, and GAZ­‑SYSTEM is in charge of constructing the offshore pipeline between Denmark and Poland and the expansion of the Polish gas transmission system. The entire offshore route will be approximately 275 km long.