Bangladesh has followed Pakistan and India’s lead in issuing a two-week moratorium on all ships heading to the south Asian nation for shipbreaking purposes.

Five ships have been asked to stay at the outer anchorage of the Bay of Bengal as part of a coronavirus alert.

India and Pakistan have similar measures in place bringing the ship recycling industry to a standstill in Asia.