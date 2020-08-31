Bangladesh Shipping Corporation set for substantial fleet growth

State-owned shipowner Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) plans to add six ships to its fleet, reports local news media The Financial Express.

The company is growing its fleet to 14 vessels with the acquisition of two panamax bulkers and four product tankers,. It is currently in negotiations with a Chinese company regarding the acquisition, although did not reveal if the deal is for newbuilds or secondhand vessels. BSC also plans to utilise Chinese financing.

BSC currently has a fleet of three handysize bulkers and five tankers, which is uses to carry exports as well as to import oil from the Middle East.