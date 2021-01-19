BAR Technologies makes bold emissions claims while unveiling kamsarmax project

The UK’s BAR Technologies will install solid wing sails on a kamsarmax bulk carrier as part of a 36-month project which aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 99%. The project called CHEK, which also involves universities, charterers, operators, tech firms and designers, will also deploy groundbreaking decarbonisation technology on a cruiseship.

“As no single technology can yet currently fully decarbonise shipping, the consortium has brought together leading firms and institutions in low carbon innovation across the maritime sector to deliver a Kamsarmax bulker and a Meraviglia class cruise ship. Both vessels will be targeting a 99% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, at least 50% savings in energy, and a reduction in black carbon emissions of over 95%. These two vessel types currently constitute 85% of global greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, representing a key area for carbon savings,” BAR Technologies stated in a release. No single technology can yet currently fully decarbonise shipping

BAR Technologies has been working with Cargill to trial its wing sail solutions in recent months. The kamsarmax trial, due to start in June, will also feature automated, optimised vessel routing, waste heat recovery, hull form optimisation, and a gate rudder.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said: “Wind propulsion will be a cornerstone of low carbon shipping in the future, with the versatility to deliver efficiency savings regardless of the powertrain used. However, it is most effective as part of a wider suite of decarbonisation technology, and especially when designed into the vessel platform from the beginning.”

BAR Technologies is a spin-off from Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR), the British team formed by Olympic and World Champion sailor Sir Ben Ainslie.