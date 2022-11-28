BAR Technologies presses ahead with wind propulsion as first WindWings take shape

Marine engineering consultancy BAR Technologies and its Scandinavian partner Yara Marine Technologies are pressing ahead with the construction of WindWings, having completed the first cut of steelwork for the first production run of BAR’s wind sail technology.

Mitsubishi Corporation’s 2017-built panamax bulk carrier Pyxis Ocean, on a charter with development partner Cargill, will be the first vessel retrofitted with two WindWings during the first half of 2023, followed by Berge Bulk’s 2018-built newcastlemax bulker Berge Olympus, which will feature four large solid wing sails.

The new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rules will be implemented from the start of next year, and the installation of WindWings is said to allow operators to save around 1.5 tonnes of fuel per WindWing per day on average global routes.



The production is currently focused on the main spar elements that give the WindWings their height, alongside the associated booms, towers, and slew bearings. Concurrently, manufacturing is also progressing with the tilt mechanism that provides vessel charterers with the versatility to stow the WindWings during dockside operations, passing under structures or in certain sea conditions.The composite parts of the wings are also said to be well advanced with the assembly and testing to follow.

“The failure of COP27 to reach consensus on phasing down fossil fuels has reminded us of the imperative to keep innovating at an industry level in order to reach our goals for decarbonising global bulk shipping,” said John Cooper, chief executive of BAR Technologies, adding: “However, with the CII regulations set to come into force in January 2023, vessel owners are not in a position to just do nothing – they must have a plan for emissions and manage this planning within set deadlines.”

Yara Marine is the commercial contractual partner and manages the value chain from procurement, construction, installation, service and training for the WindWings in global locations.

The company’s chief executive, Thomas Koniordos, said Berge Bulk’s decision to equip its bulker with four WindWings would reduce its emissions by 19 tonnes of CO2 per day on an average route. “The interest in WindWings from the industry is thrilling and we are happy with the progress we achieved in the value chain to ensure the ready availability of this technology to meet the needs of the shipping industry worldwide, he added.