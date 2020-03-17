Barakah Offshore files $10m claim against Petronas

March 17th, 2020

Malaysian offshore service provider Barakah Offshore has filed a claim against PRPC Utilities and Facilities, a unit of Petronas, in an ongoing dispute between the two companies.

Barakah is seeking MYR42.7m ($10m) from PRPC for progress claims or payments owed by PRPC over work done, together with an MYR8.41m ($1.95m) performance bond that it claims PRPC has wrongfully demanded.

Last week, Barakah Offshore also filed a claim of MYR6.85m ($1.59m) against another Petronas unit Petronas Gas in relation to work done in 2018.

Barakah Offshore, whose operating licence has been suspended by Petronas for three years since July 2019, has four other legal proceedings against the national oil company and its subsidiaries.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

