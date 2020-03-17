Home Sector Offshore Barakah Offshore files $10m claim against Petronas March 17th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysian offshore service provider Barakah Offshore has filed a claim against PRPC Utilities and Facilities, a unit of Petronas, in an ongoing dispute between the two companies.

Barakah is seeking MYR42.7m ($10m) from PRPC for progress claims or payments owed by PRPC over work done, together with an MYR8.41m ($1.95m) performance bond that it claims PRPC has wrongfully demanded.

Last week, Barakah Offshore also filed a claim of MYR6.85m ($1.59m) against another Petronas unit Petronas Gas in relation to work done in 2018.

Barakah Offshore, whose operating licence has been suspended by Petronas for three years since July 2019, has four other legal proceedings against the national oil company and its subsidiaries.