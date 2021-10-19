Barbara Melvin to head South Carolina Ports as Jim Newsome retires

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, announced during a State of the Port address yesterday that he will retire at the end of June 2022 and will serve as an executive advisor for a year following his retirement.

Newsome also announced that the port’s board has named Barbara Melvin, currently the SCPA’s COO, to take over effective July 1. Melvin has worked at the Ports Authority for 23 years and was appointed COO in January 2019.

Newsome was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame earlier this month in recognition of his career in the maritime industry. Before joining the SCPA in 2009, Newsome worked in senior roles for both Hapag-Lloyd (America) and Nedlloyd Lines USA.

“Jim Newsome has truly made a significant and lasting impact on South Carolina’s economy and supply chain,” said SCPA Board Chairman Bill Stern. “He led a major turnaround effort of SC Ports when he joined in 2009, assuring SC Ports continues to flourish as a top 10 US container port. Under his great leadership, we have seen significant growth at the port and at port-dependent businesses around the state.”