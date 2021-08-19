EuropeTankers

Barstad confirmed as Macleod’s successor at Frontline

Frontline

John Fredriksen’s tanker company Frontline has decided to stick with Lars Barstad as CEO.

Barstad has been acting as an interim CEO since last October when Robert Macleod stepped down from the position.

Prior to taking the corner office, Barstad had served as Frontline’s commercial director. His previous jobs included stints with Noble Group and Glencore, a company where Macleod also worked in the past.

On being appointed, the incoming CEO stated: “I look forward to continue my work with this great team in positioning the company for what I believe is very exciting years ahead for the tanker industry in general, and for Frontline in particular.”

