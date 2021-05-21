BASF and RWE launch 2 GW offshore wind scheme

German chemicals firm BASF and compatriot energy company RWE have joined forces to electrify the Ludwigshafen chemical site with an additional 2 GW of offshore wind power.

The project, announced on Friday, aims to switch the production processes for basic chemicals, which are currently based on fossil fuels, and enable CO2-free production of hydrogen.

The CEOs of BASF and RWE have signed a letter of intent covering a wide-ranging cooperation for the creation of additional capacities for renewable electricity and the use of innovative technologies for climate protection.

According to BASF and RWE, these plans could result in the avoidance of around 3.8m mt of CO2 emissions per year, of which 2.8m tons would be realised directly at BASF in Ludwigshafen.

No public subsidies would be needed for the construction of the wind farm, the two companies sad.