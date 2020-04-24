Baumarine pool adds Shoei Kisen panamax

The Baumarine pool, managed by Klaveness and Marubeni joint venture MaruKlav, has been joined by Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

Shoei Kisen, the ownership arm of Imabari Ship Building, has added the newbuild Nadeshiko to the pool after it was delivered last week. The pool says it will likely perform a voyage with grain loading ex ECSA on her first employment.

Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, said: “We look forward to working close with the pool managers Marubeni and Klaveness, and we are excited to be a part of a growing pool with other owners around the globe.”

Michael Jorgensen, MD of Maruklav, added: “It’s great to have another strong owner join the pool, we are covering all bases of ownership and we are clearly able to serve the purpose of owners with different strategic goals. We will have our first large pool members meeting in June which will likely have to be done digitally, and we already then expect to harvest from the insights of each owner for mutual benefit.”

Klaveness and Marubeni set up Maruklav in January, combining the MG Harrison Shipping and Baumarine panamax bulker pools.