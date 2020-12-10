BBG and Harren & Partner team up on bulkers

Bremer Bereederungsgesellschaft (BBG) and Harren & Partner are combining their fleets and networks in the bulker segment to form Harren Bulkers.

Harren Bulkers will manage a fleet of 23 bulk carriers, and the plan for the two companies is to expand and strengthen in the bulker segment over the long term.

Joachim Zeppenfeld, managing director of BBG, commented:: “Harren & Partner is a highly diversified family-owned business with a very strong presence in the bulkers segment as well as other markets – such as heavy lifters, tankers and container feeders. By joining forces, we can benefit from our shared expertise while continuing to diversify and strengthen our ship management portfolios. BBG will continue to run as an operational entity, and our clients and business partners will not notice any changes in our day-to-day business.”

Martin Harren, managing director of Harren & Partner, said: “I am very proud and delighted that we were able to form this new alliance. This marks yet another milestone in the history of Harren & Partner. BBG is a very prestigious company with many years of history and experienced employees, as well as a strong international reputation for quality, trust and expertise in the bulker segment,” commented . “Now that Harren & Partner has spent the last several years strengthening and expanding its position in the heavy lift and tanker segments, we want to continue this development with bulkers. We are convinced that founding Harren Bulkers will put both BBG and Harren & Partner in a very good position for the future.”

BBG owns a fleet of 15 bulkers, while Harren & Partner is listed on VesselsValue with eight.